Man shot dead outside his Mpumalanga home

A 39-year-old man died after he was shot dead outside his home in Mpumalanga.

Police said a bakkie belonging to the man was found riddled with bullets.

Police have launched a search for the assailants.

A 39-year-old man died after he was shot outside his home in Dlamini A, Badplass, Mpumalanga, police said.

When police arrived, the body of Freddie Daniel Zwane was found with several bullet wounds.

Police also found a bakkie nearby riddled with bullets. It was later established to have belonged to the victim.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

ALSO READ | Taxi boss gunned down at Cape Town rank

A case of murder was opened and a search for the shooters is underway.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called for swift arrests.

"We want to send a stern warning to those who have been involved in this brutal killing that, we will hunt them down till we find them. The men and women in blue will never rest until the suspects are brought to book," said Manamela.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.