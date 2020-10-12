52m ago

Man shot dead, three suspects arrested following robbery in KwaZulu-Natal

Riaan Grobler
An alleged robber was shot dead during a shootout with cops in Pinetown, KZN.
A man was shot dead and three more suspects were arrested following a robbery in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police officers were alerted about a robbery at a business premises on Hill Street in Pinetown. On arrival, they learnt the robbers had boarded a minibus taxi.

"The taxi was intercepted at the corner of Glenugie and Kings roads, where four men and a female alighted and a shootout ensued. One man was fatally shot, one managed to flee and three were arrested. Police recovered three firearms and four cellphones.

"The suspects were taken to Pinetown police station. They will appear at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Monday. They are facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and possession of firearms and ammunition," Mbele said.

It is alleged the suspects entered the business premises and demanded cash. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones. A case of robbery was opened at the Pinetown police station for investigation.

