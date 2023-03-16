Man shot dead, woman injured at restaurant in Cape Town

A man was shot and killed at a restaurant in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

News24 understands the man was dining with a woman at the establishment in Klipfontein Road, Rondebosch, when unknown attackers opened fire on them.

Shoppers in the vicinity fled at the sound of the gunshots, finding shelter in nearby outlets.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers were called to the scene at 15:20 on Thursday and found the man's body on the floor.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Swartbooi said the woman was injured and used private transport to get to hospital.

Police have made no arrests.

"The unknown suspects, who fled the scene, are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined," he added.

Mowbray police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.