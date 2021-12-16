Man shot in head after attacking cops at Gauteng hotel comes out of coma - report

The man was shot in the head by a police officer after disarming another at a hotel in Gauteng.

After being shot, Len Cloete was rushed to hospital under police guard and fell into a coma.

It has reported that, nearly a month later, he has regained consciousness.

On 13 November, Len Cloete, who was a guest at the Misty Hills Country Hotel, in Muldersdrift, was shot after fighting with police, who were called to the scene because he had allegedly also come into conflict with staff.

In a video of the incident, which went viral, Cloete is seen putting on his underwear as police officers stand around him at the entrance of a room.

One police officer is heard saying, "now you are playing dangerous", as he approaches with a gun after ostensibly cocking it.

He shouts at the entrance: "Whose playing dangerous? You f***ing coward. Come on!"

A woman off-screen is heard saying that they should feel safe around the police, not endangered.

The man then comments that he is ashamed of the police officers. He is then seen grabbing a gun from an officer, saying, "take that gun, shoot me, shoot me".

The officer's colleague is seen firing a shot at him, and he crumples to the floor, eliciting screams from the woman in the room.

News24 previously reported that Cloete was rushed to hospital under police guard, and was in a coma.

Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that Cloete had come out a coma and was aware of his surroundings.

Cloete's wife, Chantal, told Netwerk24 that he had undergone two operations on his brain and skull, and had been kept in a coma by doctors.

After regaining consciousness, Chantal asked Cloete to wink if he could hear her, which he could do.

However, at the moment, he is paralysed and can't talk.

"There is brain damage, but the severity thereof will still be determined," Chanted said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate launched an investigation into the shooting.