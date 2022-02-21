2m ago

Man stoned to death after being accused of raping, murdering 6-year-old girl

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A mob killed a man accused of rape and murder.
A mob killed a man accused of rape and murder.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images, Die Burger
  • A 6-year-old girl has been raped and murdered in a Limpopo village.
  • Residents stoned the man accused of the crime to death.
  • The man apparently led the child's family to her body, which had been hidden in some bushes.

A 6-year-old girl has been raped and murdered in Limpopo, with the alleged perpetrator being stoned to death by residents.

On Saturday, police were called to Petanenge village outside Tzaneen after a 28-year-old man was killed.

The child was killed in Lusaka village nearby. Officers found that the child had suffered "brutal neck injuries", said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the 6-year-old child allegedly fetched some oranges from her grandmother's home at about 08:30 and never reached her homestead. The family, assisted by community members, started searching for her, and later, at about 14:00, they reportedly received information that the child was last seen with the suspect, who stays in Lusaka village," said Mojapelo.

READ | Man killed in alleged mob justice incident in the Free State, 9 people arrested

The family went to his home, where they found him hiding, said Mojapelo.

The man apparently confessed to raping and murdering the child and led the family to the place where he had hidden the body.

"On arrival, the body was indeed found hidden under shrubs," said Mojapelo.

Residents then stoned the man to death.

Police have opened cases of rape and murder in relation to the girl and another case of murder that resulted from the vigilantism.

Limpopo police commissioner General Thembi Hadebe said:

The rape and brutal killing of a 6-year-old child are shockingly devastating and we, therefore, call on all our communities, especially parents and guardians, to always take extra measures to protect children.

