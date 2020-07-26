1h ago

Man suffers suspected heart attack while at sea, survives 9 days without medical assistance

Kaveel Singh
A 58-year-old man had to be taken to high care after suffering a suspected heart attack at sea.
PHOTO: Supplied by ER24
  • A man survived a suspected heart attack while at sea.
  • He was said to be at sea for nine days before receiving hospital assistance.
  • The 58-year-old was transferred to high care at a Cape Town private hospital for treatment.

A man is receiving medical assistance after suffering a suspected heart attack while at sea, paramedic services said on Saturday night.

"A 58-year-old man has finally been transferred to hospital after enduring nine days at sea following a suspected heart attack," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement.

He said the man was aboard a fishing vessel travelling from Tristan da Cunha, in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, "when he is believed to have suffered the Acute Myocardial Infarction".

"ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the Cape Town harbour following the request for a transfer from a private hospital in the area. Arriving just before 21:00, paramedics reported that the patient was in a stable condition and lucky to have survived".

Campbell said he was transferred to high care for treatment.


