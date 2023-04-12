Man suspected of being a drug dealer causes multiple car crash in trying to flee from police

A Pretoria man, who was found in possession of drugs, tried to escape from police and caused a multiple-car crash in the process.

The man was arrested on Tuesday at Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, where he allegedly operated his drug business.



He was found in possession of heroin and Mandrax, of which the estimated street value was R45 000.

A spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said: "We received a tip-off about the suspect's whereabouts in Lotus Gardens. We were told that the suspect usually frequents and operates from the house.

"When we got to the house, we found him there and started searching the house. As we were doing that, he managed to get out of the house and drive off in his car.

Tshwane Metro Police Department

Mahamba said the man drove off at high speed, causing more than three cars to crash into each other.



"We went after him and found him at the crash scene, where he was arrested. Luckily, no one was hurt," said Mahamba.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.



