Man suspected of killing nurse outside Gqeberha hospital found dead

Malibongwe Dayimani
A man believed to have shot dead a Life St George's Hospital nurse outside a Gqeberha hospital has been found dead.
Photo: Archive/André Damons
  • A search for a man suspected of killing a nurse outside Life St George's Hospital over the weekend, ended on Monday when his body was found.
  • He had a bullet wound to his head. 
  • The Life Healthcare Group said the nurse was killed in what was believed to have been an act of domestic violence.

A man believed to have shot dead a Life St George's Hospital nurse outside a Gqeberha hospital after she finished a 12-hour shift, has been found dead.

The nurse, Carol Ann Magielies, 49, was killed on Sunday night while she was on her way to her transport home, and the gunman fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensberg said police were on the hunt for 51-year-old Elgin Maghienda in connection with the murder.

"It is further alleged that the deceased (Maghienda) is suspected of having been involved in the shooting of Carol Ann Magielies, who was fatally shot outside a hospital in Park Drive last night," Janse van Rensburg added.

He and Magielies had a rocky relationship.

She added that Maghienda approached residents of a nearby informal structure at around 20:00, about an hour after Magielies had been shot, looking for shelter for the night. He was allowed to stay overnight. 

On Monday, the residents left him behind when they went to the shops and upon their return at about 11:00, they found Maghienda dead, Janse van Rensburg said.

Police opened an inquest docket.

Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said: 

The firearm used was also recovered on the scene and will be sent to the forensics for analysis. No foul play is suspected.

Life Healthcare Group CEO Adam Pyle said Magielies had succumbed to her injuries after a suspected domestic violence-related shooting outside the hospital.

"Tragically, the employee was shot while leaving the premises to get transport home after concluding her shift. Our heartfelt and sincere condolences go out to her family, friends and the Life St George's Hospital team," Pyle said.

He revealed that the group's employee wellness programme was rolling out trauma counselling to all hospital staff.

"We know this is an extremely difficult and devastating time, and our thoughts are with them all," he added.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation can contact SAPS Humewood Detective Sergeant Ridwaan Baatjies at 073 130 3018, call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station.


