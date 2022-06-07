53m ago

Man throws himself in front of moving truck after allegedly killing mom and her two-year-old son

Alfonso Nqunjana
A mother and her 2-year-old son were found murdered in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A woman and her two-year-old son were found murdered in KwaZulu-Natal after being reported missing in Gauteng.
  • The police said the suspect committed suicide by throwing himself under a moving bus.
  • A case of murder has been opened.

A KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly slit the throats of a mother and her two-year-old son then died after throwing himself in front of a moving truck.

It is not yet known what happened prior to the suicide and murder cases, but the 28-year-old woman and her son had been reported missing in Johannesburg on Friday before being found dead on the R34 in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala told News24 that Lesedi Radebe's body was found on Saturday while the body of her son, Bohlale, was found on Monday.

She said charges of murder were being investigated. It is not yet known if the killer knew Radebe and her son prior to the murders.

"The victims were reported missing in Gauteng and the suspect was reported to have thrown himself under the moving truck," Gwala said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello also confirmed that both the deceased had been reported missing, but were later found dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Social media users had shared a missing persons post in hopes of finding the mother and her son. Founder of Find Me SA Tania Opperman told News24 she was broken when police informed her of the murders.

 

Simphiwe Simz Tshabalala posted on Facebook on Sunday that her sister and nephew were missing and asked that people help find them.

On Monday, the heartbroken Tshabalala posted that Radebe's body had been found in Emadadeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

"We are still in search for her two-year-old son Bohlale and the man who appears on the picture is a suspect. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please let us know or contact any of the numbers on the missing person report," he posted, and attached a picture of the suspect.

PODCAST | Spotlight on mob justice after innocent man killed

A few hours later he posted that the boy had also been found dead.

"The search for the baby boy has also come to an end. This man killed both my sister and her son then proceeded to commit suicide. All three bodies were found in the same province in different locations."

Mseshi Bhengu also posted on Facebook about her experiences with Radebe.

"It's really a huge loss, not only to Radebe family but also to people like us. We started together our Diplomas in 2014. It wasn't easy but we have pushed so hard until the end."

Messages sent to Tshabalala by News24 on Facebook went unanswered.


