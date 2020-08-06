51m ago

add bookmark

Man tied up, wife and young daughters raped at Muldersdrift home

Ntwaagae Seleka
A man was assaulted and his wife and daughters raped during a robbery in Muldersdrift.
A man was assaulted and his wife and daughters raped during a robbery in Muldersdrift.
iStock
  • A man was assaulted and his wife and young daughters raped during a robbery in Muldersdrift.
  • Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who have been operating in the area.
  • Similar incidents have been reported in Zwartkop, Nooitgedacht, Beyers Naudé and Muldersdrift.

An elderly man was tied up and beaten and his wife and two young daughters raped during a robbery at their home in Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg, over the weekend.

According to police spokesperson Constable Boitumelo Sehloho, three men, two of them armed with handguns, forced their way into the house on Saturday night, ordered the 73-year-old man to lie down and tied his hands and legs.

"They demanded money and, when they could not find it, they assaulted him, searched him and took his cellphone. The suspects took the victim's wife, 46, and his daughters, aged 15 and 11, to another room and raped them," said Sehloho.

READ | Maritzburg teen arrested for rapes of 1-year-old, 5-year-old

Sehloho said the suspects are aged between 21 and 35 and are still at large.

He added that a group of armed men has been terrorising residents of Muldersdrift and surrounding areas, with incidents also reported in Zwartkop, Nooitgedacht and Beyers Naudé.

"These crimes are committed by three to six suspects armed with handguns. In all reported incidents, the suspects forcefully gained entry into victims' homes. In some house robberies, victims were sexually assaulted.

Tighten home security

"Members of the community are urged to be vigilant and tighten their home security before and not after the fact and to be alert in their homes between 19:00 and 04:00 and also to report any suspicious movement," Sehloho said.

Muldersdrift station commander Lieutenant Colonel Mankontsho Setlhare has condemned the actions of the attackers.

Setlhare has called on the community to report crime in their surroundings to the police.

"We also urge the community to assist the police with information of people buying stolen goods and those who are committing these crimes. Together we can fight crime and make sure our country is safe.

"We will not rest. We will continue doing crime prevention, stop and search operations and ensure that those who are against the law are brought to book and face the full might of the law," said Setlhare.

Related Links
Family robbed, teen daughter raped after forced to drive to ATM to withdraw cash
Cops arrest two people for rape and murder of woman, 61, and rape of her granddaughter
Elderly couple robbed on their farm in Eastern Cape
Read more on:
policegautenggender-based violencecrime
Lottery
1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should CEOs salaries be capped in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are hugely overpaid.
44% - 3047 votes
No, shareholders already have a say in what they get paid.
30% - 2044 votes
The focus should be on what workers get paid - SA's minimum wage should be lifted.
26% - 1758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.55
(-1.33)
ZAR/GBP
23.12
(-1.74)
ZAR/EUR
20.83
(-1.34)
ZAR/AUD
12.63
(-1.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-1.35)
Gold
2049.48
(+0.67)
Silver
27.74
(+3.30)
Platinum
974.00
(+1.06)
Brent Crude
45.33
(+1.67)
Palladium
2194.99
(+1.45)
All Share
57995.21
(+0.63)
Top 40
53670.04
(+0.73)
Financial 15
9973.79
(+0.45)
Industrial 25
76551.47
(+0.51)
Resource 10
60449.95
(+1.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge

05 Aug

WATCH | Frere Hospital doctors and nurses spread cheer with dazzling dance challenge
FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile...

02 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Heeding the call: Mobicel empowers 65 young black women in new mobile assembly plant
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo