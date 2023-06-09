1h ago

Man wanted for 1994 Rwandan genocide back in Cape Town court

Jenni Evans
Fulgence Kayishema, one of the last fugitives sought for their role in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, holds up a Christian book as he sits in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on 26 May 2023.
Rodger Bosch/AFP
  • The man wanted for genocide in Rwanda is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday. 
  • Although Fulgence Kayishema is in his early 60s now, he is still wanted for trial. 
  • He was tracked to Paarl in May and might be ready to apply for bail.

Fulgence Kayishema, who is accused of genocide in Rwanda in 1994, and hiding out in South Africa, might apply for bail when he appears in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday. 

It will depend on whether the prosecution and defence have had enough time to peruse the growing charges against him to argue for or against bail.

Kayishema was tracked down to Paarl by investigators looking for the last men wanted by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) which is trying him for crimes committed during that tragic period.

He also faces South African immigration charges based on documents found during a search of his home.

Kayishema allegedly entered South Africa under a different name as a refugee from Burundi.

In South Africa, he faces charges of fraud as well as violating the Immigration Act and Refugees Act. This is understood to relate to the identity he used in South Africa. 

The prosecutor said if Kayishema applied for bail, the State would oppose it. 

The IRMCT has charged him with genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and alternate charges of complicity in genocide and extermination in Rwanda.

Kayishema is wanted in connection with pouring petrol in a church where Tutsi residents of the district he worked in were hiding from rampaging Hutu militia.

The church was set alight, and the walls were bulldozed onto those inside. Afterward, their bodies were thrown into a mass grave. 

The horrific murders across the country began when a plane transporting the presidents of Burundi and Rwanda was shot down at a sensitive time in the history and politics of the two countries.

This week, Agence France Press (AFP) reported another wanted man, 90-year-old Felicien Kabuga, was found to be unfit to stand trial, and alternate methods of bringing him to justice were being explored. 

He was alleged to have set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to kill rival Tutsis and supplied death squads with machetes, the AFP report said.


