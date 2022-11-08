Man who allegedly attacked 4 people with axe in Mpumalanga faces murder, assault charges

A 28-year-old man who allegedly attacked four people with an axe in Mpumalanga appeared in the Kwamhlanga Magistrate's Court on two murder charges and two charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sam Mhlanga was arrested on Sunday after allegedly hacking his uncle and a woman to death in Mountainview, Kwamhlanga, on 31 October.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Mhlanga allegedly attacked his uncle after an argument.

He later allegedly hacked another woman from a different section in Mountainview, and she died in hospital.

"The suspect attacked another female carrying a baby on her back. During that attack, the child, too, sustained some injuries.



"The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation into the two counts of murder and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm commenced. Then the police cornered him in Tweefontein," said Mohlala on Tuesday.

The case was postponed to 10 November to allow the court to arrange an interpreter.

On Monday, Mhlanga appeared in the Tweefontein Magistrate's Court for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act. The case was postponed to 15 November.

He remains in custody.