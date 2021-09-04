Man who allegedly killed 80-year-old woman told to stop 'playing like he's mentally ill'

A man who allegedly killed an 80-year-old woman appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The man was told to stop "playing like he is mentally ill" during his appearance.

The man claimed he was "hearing voices in his head".

A man who allegedly attacked and killed an 80-year-old woman at an old age home was strongly warned to stop "playing like he's mentally ill" during his appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, Limpopo on Friday.

Thamsanqa Legonya, 32, appeared before magistrate Janine Ungerer for bail application which he turned into a farce because of his behaviour.

In his previous appearance in court, Legonya indicated his intention to apply for bail and he secured the services of the Legal Aid Board. He also claimed he was "hearing voices in his head".

On Friday, Ungerer asked him if he was still hearing voices in his head, to which he replied that they have disappeared.

However, it emerged from his Legal Aid Board representative that he did not cooperate with preparations for a bail application during consultation.

He instead demanded to be sent for mental observation at an institution of his choice which is situated at Thaba Moopo in the Lebowakgomo area.

"It was impossible to get instruction from the accused. He appeared to be not interested," the Legal Aid Board representative told the court.

When Legonya was asked by the magistrate if he still intend to continue with the bail application, he replied:

Bail for what?

The magistrate strongly warned him to stop "playing games with us".

"You are making as if there is something mentally wrong with you. I have eight years left to retirement. So, I've a lot of time with you to play your game," the magistrate said.

In an incident that shocked Polokwane residents on 21 September 2020, Legonya allegedly attacked 80-year-old Jackie Grobler at Die Koraal Old Age Home.

He allegedly used a blunt object to hit her on the head before fleeing with a cellphone and some cash.

Legonya, who is from the Eastern Cape, then went on a run for almost a year.

He was arrested in Krugersdorp in August this year where he was appear in in court for a housebreaking case.

He will appear in the Polokwane magistrate court again on 10 September 2021 for the magistrate to hear if he still intend to apply for bail.