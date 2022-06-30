17m ago

add bookmark

Man who allegedly killed cop and two others at Cape Town hospital back in court

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • "Somerset shooter" Jean-Paul Malgas' mental health is improving, but he still does not want bail. 
  • He appeared via audio-visual link to hear that there are still postmortem reports and other details outstanding from the case so it had to be postponed. 
  • The ex-cop allegedly murdered the policeman accompanying him to hospital, and two patients in May.  

Ex-Vredenburg cop Jean-Paul Malgas, appeared virtually at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday over the murders of three people inside the New Somerset Hospital. 

However, his lawyer wants him to be physically in court for his next appearance so that they can consult.

At his last appearance, the court heard that Malgas was suicidal. On Thursday, the court heard that his mental health was improving.

He faces charges for allegedly disarming policeman Constable Donay Phillips, who escorted him to the hospital for treatment on 7 May.

He is alleged to have shot Phillips dead, as well as two other patients. Nursing Sister Diane Seale was summoned by phone to the ward, and as she walked in she saw Phillips dead, and Malgas in a hospital gown with a gun. 

She approached him with quiet reassurance and a hug until the situation was defused.

READ | 'Senseless and shamelessly killed': Mourners pay tribute to slain Cape cop shot at hospital

In an interview with You magazine, Seale said at one point he put the gun to his head, but she spoke respectfully to him and he lowered it. Eventually he agreed to be sedated. After that, the police took over the scene. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that during Thursday's appearance, the court heard that DNA reports, a residue report, and two postmortem reports are still outstanding.

The State received several witness statements already, but an identity parade still had to be held. 

Besides three counts of murder, Malgas would have to answer to charges of illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, and robbery. 

He decided not to apply for bail. If he changes his mind, the State indicated it would oppose it. 

According to the Daily Maverick, the New Somerset Hospital tragedy followed a sequence of events in Hopefield, where Malgas was shot after allegedly stabbing a police officer.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5578 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107202 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 4956 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

1h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.95
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-1.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.7%
Gold
1,804.85
-0.7%
Silver
20.46
-1.4%
Palladium
1,908.00
-2.8%
Platinum
892.00
-2.8%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,417
-1.9%
All Share
66,501
-1.8%
Resource 10
64,592
-1.8%
Industrial 25
79,510
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,722
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

1h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

4h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

5h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

5h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo