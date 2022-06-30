Man who allegedly killed cop and two others at Cape Town hospital back in court

"Somerset shooter" Jean-Paul Malgas' mental health is improving, but he still does not want bail.

He appeared via audio-visual link to hear that there are still postmortem reports and other details outstanding from the case so it had to be postponed.

The ex-cop allegedly murdered the policeman accompanying him to hospital, and two patients in May.

Ex-Vredenburg cop Jean-Paul Malgas, appeared virtually at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday over the murders of three people inside the New Somerset Hospital.



However, his lawyer wants him to be physically in court for his next appearance so that they can consult.

At his last appearance, the court heard that Malgas was suicidal. On Thursday, the court heard that his mental health was improving.

He faces charges for allegedly disarming policeman Constable Donay Phillips, who escorted him to the hospital for treatment on 7 May.

He is alleged to have shot Phillips dead, as well as two other patients. Nursing Sister Diane Seale was summoned by phone to the ward, and as she walked in she saw Phillips dead, and Malgas in a hospital gown with a gun.

She approached him with quiet reassurance and a hug until the situation was defused.

In an interview with You magazine, Seale said at one point he put the gun to his head, but she spoke respectfully to him and he lowered it. Eventually he agreed to be sedated. After that, the police took over the scene.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that during Thursday's appearance, the court heard that DNA reports, a residue report, and two postmortem reports are still outstanding.



The State received several witness statements already, but an identity parade still had to be held.

Besides three counts of murder, Malgas would have to answer to charges of illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, and robbery.

He decided not to apply for bail. If he changes his mind, the State indicated it would oppose it.

According to the Daily Maverick, the New Somerset Hospital tragedy followed a sequence of events in Hopefield, where Malgas was shot after allegedly stabbing a police officer.