Man who allegedly killed his mother for R10 to buy dagga, then drank her blood, intends to plead guilty

Ntwaagae Seleka
Kedisaletse Mosoane, 53, was killed allegedly by her son.
  • The North West man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death for R10 intends to plead guilty.
  • Thabang Mosoane also drank his mother's blood after allegedly killing her.
  • He stated in court that he wants to plead guilty so the case against him can be swiftly finalised.

"I want to plead guilty and finalise the matter."

These were the words of Thabang Mosoane, 24, who told the Koster Magistrate's Court that he intended to admit to killing his mother.

Mosoane, dressed in black pants, black slippers, and a red dust coat, appeared briefly in court on Monday.

Inside the packed gallery were his two aunts, who nodded when he told the court that he wanted to plead guilty.

Magistrate Maholodi Mapaba replied to Mosoane that his case would be transferred to the regional court where he could tell that court his intentions.

Mosoane kept glancing at his two aunts behind him.

Outside the courtroom, his aunt, Naomi Mosoane, called for the law to be applied against Mosoane.

"He must be punished for what he did," said Naomi.

She said:

He committed one of the worst sins in the country. He needs to be taught a lesson. He must know that what he did is accompanied by punishment. He stabbed his mother to death.

"What he did to my sister is wrong and painful to us. I fully agree with him that he must plead guilty. Indeed, he is the one who killed his mother and drank her blood. The court must deal with him accordingly," Naomi said.

She believed that Mosoane had come to his senses by wanting to plead guilty. 

"The court must not even attempt to grant him bail. He must go to prison for a long time. He must go and feel that prison is not good for anyone. Had he behaved like a child, his mother would be alive. We are still mourning and don't expect to see him back in our lives again," Naomi said.

Life sentence

Mosoane's other aunt, Bertha Motshabi, concurred with his intentions to plead guilty.

"He must stay in jail until his case is finalised. He mustn't be granted bail. He must be in jail for a very long time. He must be sentenced to life imprisonment. My sister will never return to life because of his hands.

"He was a problematic child. His twin brother, Thabo, is afraid of him. Thabo is attending counselling because of his [Mosoane's] deeds. Thabo misses his mother. He also vowed never to accept Mosoane's apology. Thabo said his twin brother had separated him from their mother," Motshabi said.

It is alleged that on 9 May, Mosoane stabbed his mother, Kedisaletse Mosoane, multiple times to death at her home in Mathopestad, North West.

The family earlier said Mosoane killed his mother after she would not give him R10 to buy dagga.

Mosoane later drank his mother’s blood.

Police found him seated near his mother's body and arrested him.

His face and clothes were covered in blood.

Mosoane is expected back in court on 7 July.

