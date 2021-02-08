54m ago

Man who allegedly killed his second wife is 'on the run'

Ntwaagae Seleka
A Limpopo man is allegedly on the lam.
  • Limpopo police are looking for a 63-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 55-year-old second wife at Mbhalati village in Giyani.
  • Police said a quarrel between the couple led to the man allegedly pulling out his licensed firearm and shooting his wife several times before fleeing the scene.
  • Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has directed his officers to bring the suspect to book.

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly shot dead his 55-year-old second wife on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly killed his wife following an argument between the couple.

The 63-year-old suspect allegedly killed his wife at Mbhalati village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a quarrel reportedly took place between the suspect and his second wife, Tsakani Joyce Maswanganyi, around 19:30.

Shot

"The suspect then produced his licensed firearm and shot the deceased several times," said Ngoepe.

Police were called to the scene and upon arrival, the suspect had already fled the scene.

"The firearm that was allegedly used in the murder, was found and confiscated. Preliminary police investigations revealed that the motive for the incident may be related to domestic violence.

"Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this incident and has since directed that the suspect be hunted down until he is brought to book."

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Thifhelimbilu Makunge on 082 729 0229 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

