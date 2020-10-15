1h ago

Man who allegedly murdered SA doctor in Canada declared fit to stand trial

Dr Walter Reynolds
Dr Walter Reynolds
Supplied, Netwerk24
  • A man charged with murdering a South African doctor in Canada has been found fit to stand trial.
  • Dr Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds was killed in August, seemingly because he refused to dispense medication to the accused, an alleged drug addict.
  • The case has been postponed to 6 November.

The man accused of killing South African-born doctor Walter "Tokkie" Reynolds in Canada has been found fit to stand trial after a 30-day psychiatric exam, according to Canadian media reports.

Deng Mabiour, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a hammer to kill Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer, Canada, on 10 August, News24 reported earlier.

According to Global News, the judge in the case said a psychiatrist found that Mabiour met the standards required to be considered mentally fit to stand trial.

Mabiour appeared in the Red Deer court in Alberta on Wednesday via video from the Calgary Remand Centre. He said very little, except that he did not want a lawyer and intended to represent himself.

Tirades in court

CBC reported that Mabiour had previously gone on tirades in court, demanding to know why the court wouldn't ask him why he had killed his family doctor, insisting he was sick and needed to see a doctor and saying he didn't trust the Canadian justice system or wanted "a stupid legal-aid lawyer".

READ | I'm not crazy and I don't need a lawyer - man accused of killing SA doctor in Canada

Reynolds and his wife moved to Canada 15 years ago to escape the high levels of crime in South Africa, News24 reported earlier.

It was reported that Mabiour, an alleged drug addict, attacked him after showing up at the clinic and demanding pills, which Reynolds refused to dispense.

The case has been postponed to 6 November. 

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

walter reynoldscanadacourtscrime
