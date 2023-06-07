3m ago

Share

Man who allegedly set alight ex-Banyana Banyana star's sister dies in police holding cells

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
A 55-year-old man arrested for allegedly dousing his partner with petrol and setting her alight died in his cell.
A 55-year-old man arrested for allegedly dousing his partner with petrol and setting her alight died in his cell.
PHOTO: Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • A 55-year-old man arrested for setting his partner alight died in his prison cell on Tuesday night.
  • Police said Eric Mavakalala had suffered injuries when burning his partner, Lindiwe Zitha.
  • Mavakalala was expected to appear in court on 12 June for a possible bail application.

The 55-year-old Mamelodi man arrested for allegedly setting alight the sister of a Banyana Banyana player after pouring petrol on her, has died.

Eric Mavakalala was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly doused his partner, Lindiwe Zitha, with petrol and set her alight on 31 May. Litha is understood to be the sister of former Banyana Banyana star Khabo Zitha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said Mavakalala was taken to hospital on 1 June after he was charged as he had been injured during the attack on Litha.

ALSO READ | Two KZN men shot and killed their wives in May. That is just the tip of a very big GBV iceberg

"He had sustained injuries from the previous day. Police took him to the hospital after charging him. He was checked and discharged back to the cell on the same day. He had visible burn wounds," said Masondo.

Masondo said Mavakalala complained about pain on Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), the suspect complained about the pain and police immediately called an ambulance. The paramedics declared him dead in the holding cells."


Masondo said police had opened an inquest docket.

"A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said Masondo.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana had earlier said Mavakalala made his first appearance in the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"He is facing a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly doused the victim in the matter, Lindiwe Zitha, 50, with petrol and set her alight at her home in Mamelodi," said Mahanjana at the time.

READ | Crime stats: More than 6 200 people murdered in just 90 days in SA

TimesLive reported that Zitha had sustained burn wounds all over her body and had been unconscious since she was admitted to the hospital. According to the report, the accused had allegedly beaten her before setting her alight and locking her in a bedroom.

#NOTINMYNAME organisation spokesperson Temba Masango called on men to stop making women's bodies "crime scenes".

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her as she goes into surgery again today," said Masango.

Masongo confirmed that Mavakalala died in the police holding cells at 17:00 on Tuesday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courtspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 849 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1139 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 2873 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

1h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

20m ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.76
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.41
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.73
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,034.66
-0.5%
Palladium
1,408.98
+0.1%
Gold
1,959.62
-0.2%
Silver
23.59
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,749
+0.2%
All Share
77,028
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,747
+0.3%
Industrial 25
103,757
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,309
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo