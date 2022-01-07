1h ago

Man who allegedly smashed ConCourt windows abandons bail bid, could face more charges

Lwandile Bhengu
Paul Makaula, the man charged with damaging widows at the Constitutional Court, makes his first appearance.
Lwandile Bhengu

The man charged with smashing windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court using a hammer could face an additional charge of contravening the National Key Points Act.

Paul Makaula, 36, made his first appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property after allegedly smashing several windows and glass doors at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that he has been out on parole since 2019 for a 2010 murder.

Prosecutor advocate Riana Williams told the court the State was looking at adding additional charges after Makaula allegedly caused damage to the tune of R50 000.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they were trying to determine which charges in terms of the National Key Points Act the State wanted to add.

"As the NPA, we view this matter in a very serious light, and remember that the alleged attack happened at a national key point. We view it as a direct attack on the rule of law and we believe that we are up to the task,” she said

According to Mjonondwane, investigations were still at an early stage. She said at this stage, there was no indication that the incident was linked to the fire at Parliament.

"As the investigations... progress, we will be in a better position to tell whether or not this is a politically motivated act or whether it's an individual act or whether or not it is linked to the Cape Town one (fire at Parliament)," she said.

Makaula looked composed in the dock as the magistrate quizzed him on whether he understood the proceedings.

He has opted to abandon bail, and he will be back in court in March.

