Man who allegedly tried to throw one-year-old niece over the bridge appears in court

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A man has been charged for allegedly trying to throw his niece off a bridge.
A 31-year-old man who tried to throw his one-year-old niece over a bridge in East London made his first court appearance in the East London Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

On Monday, around 13:12, a member of the public alerted Red Alert Electronic Security EC that there was a man who wanted to throw a girl off the walking bridge above Steve Biko Bridge.

The man, who was identified as the child's uncle, was distracted by the members of the public, allowing others to grab the girl from him.

He reportedly fled the scene, but was arrested later that afternoon.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said he faced charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and child abuse.

She said that the case had ben postponed to Tuesday, 13 October, for a formal bail hearing.

Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncourts
