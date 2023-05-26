1h ago

Man who assaulted teenagers at Maselspoort Resort apologise to their parents before pleading guilty

Cebelihle Bhengu
One of the three men accused of an apparent racist attack at a Free State resort has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.
One of the three men accused of an apparent racist attack at a Free State resort has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of assault.
  • Stephanus van der Westhuizen apologised for assaulting two teenagers at a Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.
  • Brian Nakedi, the father of one of the teens, who was attacked alongside his younger cousin, said Van der Westhuizen showed remorse.
  • The court sentenced him to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months imprisonment.

Stephanus van der Westhuizen apologised to the family of two teenage boys he assaulted at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day last year.

Brian Nakedi, the father of one of the teenage boys assaulted by Van der Westhuizen and co-accused Jakobus Klaasen and Johan Nel, told News24 his child's attacker reached out to him and his wife, Banga Nakedi.

A video of a confrontation at the resort's swimming pool circulated on social media, prompting a police investigation and subsequent arrest of the three. The video showed the men assaulting two teens while one seemingly held one of the boys' head underwater.

Nakedi said Van der Westhuizen showed remorse, adding that it was unfortunate it took "educating him about issues of race to realise his wrongdoing".

Van der Westhuizen appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty. The court sentenced him to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months imprisonment. 

The court also issued a three-year suspended sentence for five years on the condition that he is not found guilty of a similar offence during the suspension period.

Nakedi said he testified about the impact of the assault on his teenage son Kgokong Nakedi and his minor cousin.

He said:

I don't know about the genuineness of [the apology]. I told him I hoped it was sincere because only he knows [if it is sincere or not]. I told the court that, as a family, we would not allow people like him to take away our values of non-racialism because of the racial bigotry that happened. Our standards will not be measured by the conduct of people who are backward in their mannerisms and culture. If you allow that, they steal from you.

He said the incident had adversely affected the teenagers and there was no guarantee that they would recover.

"Kids will tell you they are coping, but you will see at times that they are battling. We have to intervene. This case has taken so much from us. We have to miss out on [certain commitments] to go to court," he said. 

The case against Klaasen and Nel was postponed to 3 July for consultation. They are facing charges of common assault and crimen injuria.

Klaasen faces an additional charge of attempted murder emanating from the allegation that he tried to drown one of the teenagers.

He is out on bail of R20 000, while Nel is out on a warning.

