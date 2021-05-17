Man who butchered woman and her kids with an axe gets six life terms

Nowa Makula who butchered his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and her five children, has been given six life imprisonment terms.

Passing sentence, Magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla agreed with prosecutor, Chumile Mkentane, that the only fitting sentence for the savage killing of innocent souls was life for each count.

Makula killed his sleeping lover of eight years Nomzamo Hlanti with an axe after midnight before proceeding to kill the five sleeping children.

Nowa Makula, who butchered his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and her five children, has been given six life imprisonment terms.



On Monday the Elliotdale Regional Court Magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla showed no mercy to the 32-year-old, Makula, a Zimbabwean, who pleaded guilty to hacking the victims to death in their sleep on 25 November 2020.

Passing sentence, Sihlahla agreed with prosecutor, Chumile Mkentane, that the only fitting sentence was life for each count.

Welcoming the sentence, Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the swift way the case was finalised.

The six months turnaround time is has to be applauded and should be what we strive for going forward because our communities want to see justice served as quickly as possible.

The incident took place at Sidabekweni village in the district of Elliotdale.

The attack happened after Makula and Mhlanti quarrelled over allegations of infidelity earlier in the day.

Makula told the court that while Hantli was sleeping with children, Azakhiwe, 10, Yibanathi, 7, twins Wineka and Thoko, 5, and Luphumlo, six months, he attacked them.

He first hacked Mhlanti with an axe in the head before proceeding to the children.

Makula and Mhlanti had been dating since 2012. When the pair met Mhlanti had four children from a previous relationship.

They were living together and had three more children of their own.

On the night of the incident, the couple had an argument about Mhlanti's alleged infidelity before they went to bed.

Makula told the court that he could not sleep and just after midnight he decided to kill his girlfriend and the children who were sleeping in the same room.

After committing the crimes, Makula claimed to have tried to hang himself, but the rope broke three times before he decided to flee the scene.

Police arrested Makula in Ginsberg near Qonce 300km from the crime scene after three days on the run.