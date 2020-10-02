1h ago

add bookmark

Man who claimed he mistook his wife for an intruder remains behind bars after murder case postponed

Ntwaagae Seleka
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: iStock

A man accused of killing his wife, who claimed that he mistook her for an intruder, has to wait behind bars for more than a month before his next court appearance, after his case was postponed on Friday.

Mosa Ntsibande, 33, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday on a murder charge.

It is alleged that he shot his wife, Hlengiwe Msimango, twice on 3 August at their Birch Acres home.

READ | 'Deep down in his heart he knows what happened' - Hlengiwe Msimango's mom to jailed son-in-law

The 29-year-old woman was certified dead on the scene.

According to Msimango's relatives, Ntsibande told them that his wife woke him and said there were people in their yard. Ntsibande took out his firearm and rushed outside. When he went back into the house, he saw a shadow and fired at the shadow. It was his wife.

During a previous appearance, Ntsibande abandoned his bail application.

His case was postponed to 24 November for further investigation.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
'Deep down in his heart he knows what happened' - Hlengiwe Msimango's mom to jailed son-in-law
Hlengiwe Msimango: Husband abandons bail attempt after killing wife, thinking she was an intruder
Hlengiwe Msimango murder: GBV hits home when someone close to you is killed - uncle
Read more on:
hlengiwe msimangogautengjohannesburggender based violencecourtscrime
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 601 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 936 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
30% - 673 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.02)
ZAR/EUR
19.36
(+0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.19)
Gold
1902.60
(+0.09)
Silver
24.09
(+1.26)
Platinum
891.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2316.00
(+0.37)
All Share
54183.10
(-0.48)
Top 40
49859.14
(-0.60)
Financial 15
10307.34
(+1.46)
Industrial 25
73227.40
(-0.73)
Resource 10
52416.16
(-1.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo