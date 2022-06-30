46m ago

add bookmark

Man who dismembered girlfriend, scattered her body parts, sentenced to life in jail

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ashan Fraz Cheema.
Ashan Fraz Cheema.
Supplied
  • A man who murdered his girlfriend was sentenced to life behind bars.
  • The accused represented himself after firing his legal team several times during the trial.
  • The girlfriend was the mother of two children.

The Polokwane High Court sentenced Ashan Fraz Cheema to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Mohlale Precious Magabane.

Cheema, 33, also received two years for theft and five years for defeating the ends of justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence - and the Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, commended the good work of Warrant Officer Kotlolo Patrick Pila and advocate Nkhetheni Munyai.

Cheema represented himself after firing his legal representatives several times.

READ | Tavern tragedy: Enyobeni Tavern's liquor licence to be revoked, criminal charges on the cards

During the trial, Raza Ali, a friend of Cheema, was called as a State witness.

Ali said the accused told him about his problems with his girlfriend, and that, on 23 December 2018, Cheema confessed he had killed her by using a knife.

He said Cheema dismembered the body, placed the body parts in refuse bags, and drove around disposing of it at Lydenburg Mountain, along the R37.

Cheema then contacted Ali again, requesting his help to bury the deceased's head and hands at Mashifane Park sports ground.

The DNA proved the body parts belonged to the deceased.

Cheema, who pleaded not guilty, was subsequently found guilty.

During sentencing, Judge President Ephraim Makgoba said the accused was convicted of a serious offence, which fell under gender-based-violence, and which is a "big problem in this country".

He said he had taken into account the personal circumstances of the accused, the nature and seriousness of the offence, and the interest of society.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5636 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107228 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5051 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

4h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.26
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.03
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,812.22
-0.3%
Silver
20.47
-1.3%
Palladium
1,903.50
-3.1%
Platinum
908.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,288
-2.1%
All Share
66,418
-2.0%
Resource 10
64,182
-2.4%
Industrial 25
79,492
-1.3%
Financial 15
14,725
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

4h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

7h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

8h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

8h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo