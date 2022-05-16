Man who killed former Moroka Swallows player Alfred Helepi sentenced to life

Ntsane Togowe has been sentenced to life imprisonment for being linked to the murder of former Moroka Swallows FC player Alfred Helepi.

The Free State High Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment and an additional 15 years for the murder and robbery of former Moroka Swallows FC player Alfred Helepi.



Judge Pitso Molitsoane sentenced Ntsane Togowe for the murder of Helepi that took place in March 2016. The slain businessman was attacked by five people and shot dead while having a shower in his house in Phahameng, Bloemfontein.

The accused took about R40 000 and fled the scene using Helepi's vehicle. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Phelindaba. Togowe handed himself over to the police in 2018, following reports that he was wanted for the murder of Helepi, and was released on bail.

In October 2018, he disappeared while on trial and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He allegedly escaped to Lesotho without a passport as it was handed to the investigating officer as part of his bail conditions.

He was arrested for robbery in Lesotho in July last year, and the Hawks immediately started extraditing him to South Africa, which was done in December last year.

The State Prosecutor, Advocate Lucky Bontes, requested the court impose harsh punishment on the accused because he failed to show any remorse.

He denied being involved in the murder and robbery of the deceased even after his conviction.

"The deceased was killed in the comfort of his own home, after taking a shower and one of the witnesses had to cover his body with a blanket. It was obvious that he was not carrying a weapon, but they shot him twice and there was no reason to kill him because they could have just taken whatever they wanted. The accused was identified as a shooter," said Bontes.



The first culprit, Andile Gxama, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in June 2019. The other three suspects, Alice Majake, Nthabiseng Lempe, and Dira Moreenyane, are still at large after being released on bail in November 2016 and failing to return to court.