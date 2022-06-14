27m ago

add bookmark

Man who killed girlfriend when she asked about woman's clothes in his cupboard jailed for 20 years

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Gauteng High Court building.
The Gauteng High Court building.
PHOTO: Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • A Gauteng man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday. 
  • Khopotso Danny Mokholobotho admitted to killing his girlfriend in Vosloorus last year.
  • Mokholobotho pleaded guilty to murder, defeating the ends of justice, and theft after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

A Gauteng man who killed his girlfriend during a quarrel after she confronted him about a woman's clothes in his cupboard has been handed a 20-year prison sentence.

Khopotso Danny Mokholobotho strangled his girlfriend Tshepiso Maekisa to death with a rope before dumping her body 29.8km outside of Vooslorus last year.

The murder was described as senseless and brutal.

When Mokholobotho appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, he entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend and mother of his child, as well as defeating the ends of justice and theft.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement on Tuesday that the court had sentenced Mokholobotho to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of Maekisa, three years for defeating the ends of justice, and seven years for theft.

"The court ordered that the sentences on the count of theft and defeating the ends of justice to run concurrently with the sentence of the murder charge, resulting in an effective imprisonment term of 20 years," she said.

ALSO READ | Gauteng crime stats: Murder, kidnapping and hijacking on the rise

The murder 

According to Mjonondwane, Maekisa had visited Mokholobotho in Vosloorus on 10 January 2021.

"They had a fight over a woman’s clothes found in his wardrobe, wherein the accused assaulted Maekisa and thereafter tied a rope around her neck and strangled her," she said.

Mokholobotho and another person then removed her body from the scene and dumped it in Heidelberg where it was discovered three days later.

During the sentencing on Monday, State prosecutor Victor Mongwane argued that the court should consider the fact that there was a high degree of violence against a powerless woman.

He further added:

[T]he attack was senseless, brutal and unnecessary and that the interests of the community and that of Maekisa’s family required that offenders like Mkholobotho be dealt with severely by the courts to protect them from would-be criminals such as the accused.

In handing down the sentence, Acting Judge Ian Cox took note of mitigating factors, such as the fact that Mokholobotho had pleaded guilty, had shown remorse and taken full responsibility for his actions, and that he was a single father to five dependents.

Such factors, according to Cox, constituted substantial and compelling circumstances, warranting a lesser sentence than the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, said Mjonondwane. 

Mjonodwane said the NPA condemned any form of violent crime against women and applauded the level of commitment by investigating officer Warrant Officer Mphele and advocate Mongwane to deliver justice to the Maekisa family.


Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6702 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 637 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3917 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,813.47
-0.3%
Silver
20.94
-0.6%
Palladium
1,814.50
+1.1%
Platinum
930.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,434
-1.1%
All Share
65,711
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,544
-1.7%
Industrial 25
73,056
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,171
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo