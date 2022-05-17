Man who posed as JMPD officer arrested, linked to scores of robbery cases

A 39-year-old man, who allegedly posed as a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer, in order to stop and rob vehicles in Gauteng, has been arrested.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man was arrested at his home in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Monday.

He was found in possession of 14 JMPD reflector jackets and a stolen iPhone.

"It is alleged the suspect used these reflector jackets to pose as a police official and stopped people on roads, with the intention to rob them," Sello said.

Further investigations revealed the man, who is a driver of a courier company, was linked to 12 cases of robbery of which he claimed to be a victim, according to Sello.



"He would supposedly get robbed of merchandise, which was to be delivered, at gunpoint by a Nissan Almera, using different number plates," Sello said.

Sello said the cases were opened at different parts of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

The man is expected to appear in court soon on charges of theft, perjury and possession of police uniform.

"Let us continue making those arrests and ensuring that those who take chances with the law are dealt with accordingly," said provincial commissioner Elias Mawela.



