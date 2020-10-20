1h ago

add bookmark

Man who raped ex-girlfriend 4 times gets 70 years behind bars

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 70 years for rape.
A Northern Cape man has been sentenced to 70 years for rape.
iStock

A Northern Cape man who raped his ex-girlfriend four times will spend the next 70 years behind bars.

Keatlhotse Mothowakae, 25, was found guilty on four counts of rape by the Mothibistad Regional Court for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016.

READ | Man allegedly rapes woman while she celebrates her birthday at Soshanguve tavern

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, the victim was walking home from church when Mothowakae accosted her.

On one occasion, Mothowakae had been sitting under a tree from where he grabbed his ex-girlfriend as she was passing by. He dragged her to his residence, threatened to kill her with a pair of scissors and raped her. The victim managed to break loose in the morning and alerted the police. He had also taken the victim's cellphone, which he refused to hand back.

Northern Cape acting police commissioner Major General Phiwe Mnguni commended the investigating officers Captain Caren Nel and Sergeant Kenalemang Babeile for good investigative work. He also applauded the National Prosecuting Authority and the Department of Justice for removing the rapist from society.

Mothowakae's name will be registered in the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Life in jail for Limpopo man who raped, impregnated 10-year-old stepdaughter
ANC, EFF condemn Mpumalanga politician being 'cheered' after release on bail in rape case
Eastern Cape taxi driver guilty of raping teen passenger in cemetery as her young siblings looked on
Read more on:
policenorthern capecrimerape
Lottery
1 player bags R310k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 4812 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 5727 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.56
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.44
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.28)
Gold
1900.98
(-0.08)
Silver
24.44
(+4.51)
Platinum
854.00
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
42.85
(-0.67)
Palladium
2333.99
(+0.66)
All Share
55161.03
(+0.21)
Top 40
50741.94
(+0.09)
Financial 15
9977.80
(+3.10)
Industrial 25
74762.95
(-0.61)
Resource 10
54129.95
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo