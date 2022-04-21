1h ago

add bookmark

Man who raped, killed his employer at Limpopo lodge tells court he's not remorseful

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Andrea Imbayarwo in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.
Andrea Imbayarwo in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.
PHOTO: Marietie Louw-Carstens
  • A man convicted of the rape and murder of a British lodge owner in Limpopo has asked the court to impose a "reasonable" sentence.
  • He told the court he did not feel remorse because he didn't commit the crime.
  • The murder took place in 2014.

A man found guilty of raping and killing a British lodge owner in Limpopo told the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Thursday that he was not remorseful.

Andrea Imbayarwo's lawyer, Desmond Nonyane, called him to testify in mitigation of his sentence after he was found guilty of murdering Christine Robinson at Rra Ditau lodge in Thabazimbi on 30 July 2014. Imbayarwo was a labourer at the lodge at the time of the murder.

READ | Man convicted of rape, murder of Limpopo lodge owner 'a violent predator'

Asked by State advocate George Sekhukhune whether he was remorseful, Imbayarwo first replied: "No comment."

But when the advocate probed further, he said: 

I'm not feeling any remorse because I didn't commit any crime.

He pleaded for a "reasonable sentence" to be imposed.

"The court can feel sorry for me and give a reasonable sentence so I can go out and look after my child," he said.

He testified that he dropped out of school in Grade 9 because his family didn't have any money. He came to South Africa from his home country of Zimbabwe when he was 17 years old.

"I had a friend who used to come to South Africa. He told me maybe we can find better jobs in South Africa. That time was very tough in Zimbabwe," he said.

ALSO READ | Man found guilty of raping, killing British lodge owner in Limpopo after years on the run

He also told the court he was immature in 2014 and described his life and upbringing in Zimbabwe as a "mess".

"My father paid school fees for me. He passed away in a bus accident and there was no one [left] to pay school fees for me. 

"It wasn't easy growing up. My life was a mess," Imbayarwo said.

At a stage, he was charged with housebreaking and the contravention of the Immigration Act. However, he was later acquitted.

Although his legal stay in South Africa expired after the murder while he was on the run, he told court that he had an asylum document at the time. However, the State could not verify whether the document existed or not.

The State and defence are expected to submit closing arguments before Judge Marisa Naude-Odendaal.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtsgender based violencecrimerape
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7741 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3315 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.59
-1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.32
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,948.38
-0.5%
Silver
24.78
-1.7%
Palladium
2,447.19
-0.6%
Platinum
981.01
-0.9%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,656
-0.2%
All Share
73,631
-0.2%
Resource 10
79,622
-3.1%
Industrial 25
80,937
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,604
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo