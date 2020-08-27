33m ago

add bookmark

Man who slit ex-girlfriend's throat is given a life sentence

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man was sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend.
A man was sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend.
iStock
  • The High Court in Pretoria sentenced Jim Dipugiso Phago to life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Mosidi Kopanye.
  • Phago slit Kopanye's throat several times after she ended the relationship in 2018.
  • Phago was arrested when he returned to the crime scene.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria handed Jim Dipugiso Phago a life sentence for slitting his ex-girlfriend's throat after she ended the relationship.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phago, commonly known as Gregory, murdered his ex-girlfriend Mosidi Kopanye, 33, on 25 May 2018. 

"The deceased had ended their relationship but on that fateful [day] Phago fetched her from work at the Temba Magistrate's Court, where she worked as an administration clerk," NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

READ | Covid-19: Mkhize finally makes MAC recommendations public

"He drove to a secluded area, near the Walmansthal Army camp, where he slit her throat several times.

"Kopanyane's body was found by police later the same day. "Phago was arrested when he returned to the crime scene with a friend," Mahanjana said.

Guilty

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge of murder, but denied it was planned or premeditated.

Mahanjana said the State led with the evidence of several witnesses and the accused was convicted of premeditated murder. The State argued that, as it was a planned murder, it was aggravating circumstances. Also, the accused did not show remorse.

"The murder had a severely detrimental effect on the family and the two minor children of the deceased," said Mahanjana.

"Judge Masopa said the rate of femicide is high and he found no substantial and compelling circumstances to impose a lesser sentence. "Prosecutor advocate Maritz is satisfied the accused was convicted of planned murder and that the sentence will send a strong message to people thinking of committing similar crimes," added Mahanjana.

Related Links
PE tavern owner gets life sentence for killing patron over debt, money owed for two bottles of wine
3 men get life sentence for murder of police captain killed during KZN shopping centre heist
Man gets life for stabbing deaf Worcester woman to death
Read more on:
johannesburgcourts
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1310 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3206 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.05
(-1.22)
ZAR/GBP
22.52
(-1.14)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.08)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.38)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.55)
Gold
1931.65
(-1.11)
Silver
27.07
(-1.11)
Platinum
921.60
(-0.86)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2162.50
(-0.11)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo