41m ago

add bookmark

Man who tried to import counterfeit shoes worth R2m sentenced to 3 years in prison

Sesona Ngqakamba
A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for the possession of counterfeit goods.
A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for the possession of counterfeit goods.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A man who was found in possession of counterfeit goods has been sentenced to three years in prison.
  • The man was arrested in March at the Lebombo port of entry.
  • He tried to import branded shoes worth more than R2 million.

A man has been sentenced to three years in prison for the possession of counterfeit goods worth more than R2 million. 

Armando Tome, 35, was found guilty and sentenced in the Boschfontein Regional Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday for also contravening the Illegal Immigration Act.

He was arrested on 11 March at the Lebombo port of entry while trying to import branded shoes of more than R2 million, police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

ALSO READ | 5 foreign nationals linked to kidnapping, extremism syndicate and New Year's Eve Melville shooting arrested

Sekgotodi said he was also sentenced to a further one year imprisonment, which was suspended for five years on condition he was not found guilty on the same charges.

The shoes have been forfeited to the state.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena has welcomed the conviction and applauded the investigating team.

Related Links
Two men appear in court after rape ordeal in which gran died, granddaughter survived
Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship - ConCourt
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
Read more on:
mbombelacourtscrime
Lottery
1 person bags R361k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6283 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4042 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3622 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

14m ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo