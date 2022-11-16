21m ago

add bookmark

Man who witnessed bakery robbery says his 'life was saved by a man I don't know'

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An ambulance leaves Blue Ribbon Bakery following a cash heist.
An ambulance leaves Blue Ribbon Bakery following a cash heist.
Ntwaagae Seleka

A man, who witnessed a robbery at his workplace, has thanked his ancestors for being alive.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said he was outside Blue Ribbon Bakery in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, when heavily-armed men stormed in on Tuesday.

"I saw a Mercedes Benz sedan parked outside the main gate. I thought it belonged to one of the workers at the bakery. A few seconds later, I heard gunshots. I then noticed a minibus taxi parked outside the place. 

"The robbers acted quickly. They didn't take long. My life was saved by a man I don't know. He called me to run and hide because the place was being robbed. I could not run, fearing they would see me. I then hid inside my car. I didn't see their faces. I later heard the Mercedes Benz and the minibus driving away," he said.

Someone with first-hand knowledge of the incident claimed that around R100 000 was stolen.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were on the lookout for approximately 12 people.

"It is reported that cash-in-transit security guards were collecting money from a bread company when they were accosted by the suspects, who robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. One security guard was injured after he was allegedly hit with a butt of a firearm," said Netshiunda. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1021 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4543 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 10659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.55
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.95
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,775.24
-0.2%
Silver
21.47
-0.4%
Palladium
2,079.50
-1.2%
Platinum
1,010.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
93.86
+0.8%
Top 40
66,222
-0.5%
All Share
72,608
-0.5%
Resource 10
70,706
-2.9%
Industrial 25
88,054
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,805
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (2.5.22318.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo