Man who witnessed bakery robbery says his 'life was saved by a man I don't know'

A man, who witnessed a robbery at his workplace, has thanked his ancestors for being alive.

The man, who didn't want to be named, said he was outside Blue Ribbon Bakery in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, when heavily-armed men stormed in on Tuesday.

"I saw a Mercedes Benz sedan parked outside the main gate. I thought it belonged to one of the workers at the bakery. A few seconds later, I heard gunshots. I then noticed a minibus taxi parked outside the place.

"The robbers acted quickly. They didn't take long. My life was saved by a man I don't know. He called me to run and hide because the place was being robbed. I could not run, fearing they would see me. I then hid inside my car. I didn't see their faces. I later heard the Mercedes Benz and the minibus driving away," he said.

Someone with first-hand knowledge of the incident claimed that around R100 000 was stolen.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they were on the lookout for approximately 12 people.



"It is reported that cash-in-transit security guards were collecting money from a bread company when they were accosted by the suspects, who robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. One security guard was injured after he was allegedly hit with a butt of a firearm," said Netshiunda.



