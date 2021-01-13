1h ago

Man with gunshot wound crashes car through fence in Joburg, critically injuring woman

Riaan Grobler
A man with a gunshot wound drove his car through a palisade fence in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, injuring a woman.
PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

The man, in his fifties, was killed and the 19-year-old woman was left critically injured on Princess Road in Claremont, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

At 13:48, ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a light motor vehicle had crashed through a fence and had collided with a woman, said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"On closer inspection, medics found a man lying in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound, while a 19-year-old woman was found lying in the garden.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that the driver had already succumbed to his gunshot wound. The woman was assessed and found to have sustained numerous injuries, leaving her in critical condition," Meiring said.

Medics treated the woman and provided her with advanced life support interventions before she was transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

