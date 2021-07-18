Mandela Day: 'Let us be inspired by Madiba' - UN secretary-general

International Nelson Mandela Day is on 18 July.

The UN says the pandemic demonstrates the importance of the values championed by the former SA president.

Mandela Day comes after a period of unrest and destruction in KZN and Gauteng.

United Nations (UN) secretary-general António Guterres says the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the importance of the values championed by former South African president and struggle icon Nelson Mandela.

"The pandemic has shown the vital importance of human solidarity and unity, values championed and exemplified by Nelson Mandela in his lifelong fight for justice.



"No one is safe until all are safe. And each of us has a part to play," Guterres said during his virtual message on Sunday.



Sunday, 18 July, marks Mandela Day - an international day that seeks to honour and celebrate Mandela's birthday - and is recognised by the UN.



The intergovernmental organisation says that each year, on this day, it pays tribute to an extraordinary man, who embodied the highest aspirations of the UN and the human family.





Madiba's calls for solidarity and an end to racism are particularly relevant today, as social cohesion around the world is threatened by division.

"Societies are becoming more polarised, with hate speech on the rise and misinformation blurring the truth, questioning science and undermining democratic institutions," Guterres said.



He added that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had made these ills more acute -and rolled back years of progress in the global fight against poverty.





As always, in times of crises, it is the marginalised and discriminated against who suffer the most, often while being blamed for problems they did not cause.

He also called on everybody to honour Madiba's call to action and be empowered by his legacy.



"Let us be inspired by Madiba's message that each of us can make a difference in promoting peace, human rights, harmony with nature, and dignity for all," he said.



READ: Let's use Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild, says Ramaphosa



This year's Mandela Day comes at a time when South Africa has just experienced days of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.



President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to join clean-up efforts on Sunday, and help rebuild the country as part of Mandela Day celebrations, News24 reported.