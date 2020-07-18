1h ago

add bookmark

Mandela Day: Ramaphosa holds virtual story time for orphans

Nicole McCain
President Ramaphosa President engages with children in a book reading session for Mandela Day. (Screenshot via @PresidencyZA, Twitter)
President Ramaphosa President engages with children in a book reading session for Mandela Day. (Screenshot via @PresidencyZA, Twitter)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the importance of education during a virtual book reading session for children.
  • He also officiated the donation of food parcels to 100 families in Soweto.
  • The president will deliver a recorded message of support at the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has spent Nelson Mandela International Day giving back to South African children through a virtual book reading session.

The president spent time with children from Ikageng Orphanage in Orlando West, Soweto in the virtual session which was organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.  

During the session, he spoke to children about former president Nelson Mandela and his writings on youth and education which he said he found to be a great source of inspiration.

"He said young people are determined to build a new world of hope... The future belongs to our youth," Ramaphosa said.

"You must be clear thinkers, you must be independent in your thinking and you must be determined to shape the future."

Ramaphosa also stressed the importance of education for the youth.

"The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. Education is an important weapon to prepare children for leadership."

Ramaphosa was joined, virtually, by Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang as well as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel.

He said Siya Kolisi was an example of a South African "flying the flag of hope", much like Madiba who "never gave up hope when he was in prison".

The president will also officiate the donation of food parcels and blankets to 100 families in the community. The donation by the Nelson Mandela and the Kolisi Foundation is in response to this year's  theme "Each1Feed1" to fight global hunger.

The day is expected to culminate in President Ramaphosa's delivery of a recorded message of support to the 18th Nelson Mandela annual lecture under the theme "Tackling the Inequality Pandemic: A New Social Contract for a New Era".

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres will deliver the lecture this year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation announced.

This year's lecture will be the first to be hosted virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Links
Mandela Day lecture to be delivered by UN secretary-general, and dedicated to Zindzi Mandela
Everyday hero | Jane Johns runs 90km in support of feeding scheme
Mandela Day an opportunity to support local charities in tough times
Read more on:
nelson mandela foundationcyril ramaphosasowetomandela day
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you been affected by the massive job losses due to lockdown?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have lost my job
18% - 1336 votes
No, my job is thankfully safe
44% - 3278 votes
No, but my job is not secure and I am very worried
38% - 2835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

8h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20199.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo