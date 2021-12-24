57m ago

Mandela foundation slams planned auction of former president's Robben Island prison cell key

Tammy Petersen
Former President Nelson Mandela. (Photo: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)
  • The key to Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell is expected to go on auction next month.
  • Prison warder Christo Brand donated it to be part of an auction to help raise funds for a Mandela memorial garden.
  • The Nelson Mandela Foundation, however, argues that it does not belong to an individual to sell.

The key to former president Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell is reportedly set to go under the hammer next week, where it is expected to fetch at least a million pounds.

The Daily Mail reports that prison warder Christo Brand, who later developed a friendship with the political prisoner, is now selling the metal key used to lock Mandela in for almost two decades.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said it had "no idea" of the planned auction and had been alerted to it through the report.

According to him, the key is state property and should be returned.

"It does not belong to an individual to sell, as alleged," he said.

Hatang said the foundation had been in touch with the national government to alert it to the sale, although the organisation itself would not be taking the matter forward.

According to Brand's business manager, Andrew Russel, Brand was approached by Dr Makaziwe Mandela, Mandela's oldest daughter, to add the key to an auction of items taking place in January to help raise funds for a Mandela memorial garden in Qunu.

"That is why Christo agreed to auction it. He wanted to preserve the memory of his friend in this way," he said.

The key has, for the last three years, been on a worldwide official Nelson Mandela exhibition, Brand said.

PICS | Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition officially opened at the Cape Town City Hall

According to Guernsey's, which will be conducting the "unprecedented auction of historic objects relating to the life of Nelson Mandela", the auction will also include, among others, a "Madiba" shirt, gifts given to Mandela by Harvard University and the Obamas, his eyeglasses, ceremonial pens he received from President George W. Bush and the United Nations, and a bronze cast of his fist.

"In a world divided between the oppressed and the oppressors, few items rival the importance of Nelson Mandela's Robben Island cell key. It was this key that unjustly held Mr Mandela captive, and it was this key that ultimately led to his freedom and ascendency to the office of president. And with Mandela's rise, so rose the hopes and dreams of countless millions around the world," its website reads.

Guernsey's founder and president, Arlan Ettinger, told the publication the "ordinary key worth pennies" represents the "best and worst of humanity".

Also on sale is a tennis racket and exercise bicycle offered to him during his imprisonment, as a result of his fight for better treatment and rights for prisoners. According to Guernsey's, it has been consigned to the auction by Brand.

Brand and Mandela's friendship continued until the first democratic president's death in 2013, starting after Brand arrived on Robben Island in the late 1970s for his first day as a prison guard. He was 18 years old.

The online auction has put a reserve of $250 000 on the key, although it is expected to rake in much more, the Daily Mail reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
