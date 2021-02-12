Mandela funeral 'fraud': Eastern Cape ANC to meet over embattled MEC Gomba, other party comrades

The Eastern Cape ANC PWC will meet soon to discuss the appearance of five of their own and others accused in a R10 million fraud case.

The State alleges that Buffalo City Metro officials acted with common purpose to defraud and manipulate municipal procurement processes through illegal deviation.

It is alleged they manipulated the situation so that funding could be used for purposes other than for what they officially were approved for.

The Eastern Cape ANC Provincial Working Committee will meet soon to discuss and make a decision after five of its heavyweights including Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and PEC member and Regional Chairman Phumlani Mkolo, appeared in court on Friday in connection with R10 million former President Nelson Mandela funeral fraud.

Gomba, Mkolo, former Buffalo City Metro mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former deputy mayor Themba Tinta, former BCM council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, and six others, were each released on R1 000 bail by the East London Regional court on Friday.

They are part of 15 accused who face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

On Friday, 11 of the 15 accused were in the witness box before Magistrate Annemarie Elliot.

The court heard that other accused will be added later on.

In a statement on Friday, the ANC in the Eastern Cape said it wished that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and justice system will this time around deal with the case as speedily as possible given that justice delayed is justice denied.

“We view these developments very seriously hence the ANC Provincial Working Committee (PWC) will meet soon and deliberate on the matter and a decision will be later communicated to the public. Our approach will be informed by the standing processes and outcomes from the 54th National Conference of the ANC - about renewal of the ANC and fighting corruption and fraud.”

The case was postponed to 5 March for the defense team to be furnished with copies of the docket and for four outstanding accused to be added.



