Mandela funeral fraud: Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 14 co-accused will appear in the East London Magistrate's Court.

They are charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption relating to R10 million meant for the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

More than R6 million was allegedly misappropriated under the pretence that it would be used for funeral preparations.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has arrived at the East London Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption relating to R10 million meant for the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

Gomba will take the stand alongside 14 other accused, including ANC bigwigs in the Buffalo City metro. They include ANC regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former mayor Zukisa Ncitha, former speaker Luleka Simon-Nzele and business people.

It is alleged that a portion of the R10 million meant for the logistics around Mandela's funeral in 2013 was siphoned off through the flouting of tender processes. More than R6 million was allegedly misappropriated under the pretence that it would be used for funeral preparations.

The scandal was uncovered by former municipal manager Andile Fani after returning from a leave. He managed to block more payments. Other accused in the case include high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen.

"The suspects will be answering to allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10 million."

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks in East London has conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest this morning, Mogale said.

Eastern Cape Hawks head Major General Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for "squandering resources" during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon, Mogale said.