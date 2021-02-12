54m ago

add bookmark

Mandela funeral fraud: Eastern Cape health MEC among 15 accused back in the dock

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba
Photo: Son
  • Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 14 co-accused will appear in the East London Magistrate's Court.
  • They are charged with fraud, money laundering and corruption relating to R10 million meant for the funeral of Nelson Mandela.
  • More than R6 million was allegedly misappropriated under the pretence that it would be used for funeral preparations.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has arrived at the East London Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and corruption relating to R10 million meant for the funeral of Nelson Mandela.

Gomba will take the stand alongside 14 other accused, including ANC bigwigs in the Buffalo City metro. They include ANC regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former mayor Zukisa Ncitha, former speaker Luleka Simon-Nzele and business people.

It is alleged that a portion of the R10 million meant for the logistics around Mandela's funeral in 2013 was siphoned off through the flouting of tender processes. More than R6 million was allegedly misappropriated under the pretence that it would be used for funeral preparations.

READ | Eastern Cape fraud surrounding Mandela's funeral to be probed after Ramaphosa signs SIU proclamations

The scandal was uncovered by former municipal manager Andile Fani after returning from a leave. He managed to block more payments. Other accused in the case include high-profile Buffalo City employees, prominent political party members and businessmen.

"The suspects will be answering to allegations related to the procurement of service providers for the transportation and booking of venues during the memorial service and funeral preparations of the late Dr Nelson Mandela by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality," Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said.

"This happened between the period of 2013 and 2014. The alleged fraudulent claims add up to a total of R10 million."

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks in East London has conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest this morning, Mogale said.

Eastern Cape Hawks head Major General Obed Ngwenya lauded the team for ultimately bringing the perpetrators to justice for "squandering resources" during a period when the country was mourning the death of an icon, Mogale said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nelson mandelaeastern capeeast londoncrimecourtsfraud
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 668 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 843 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4088 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.68
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.23
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
17.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.33
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.09)
Gold
1818.29
(-0.43)
Silver
27.00
(+0.11)
Platinum
1224.36
(-0.25)
Brent Crude
60.84
(-0.54)
Palladium
2339.01
(-0.30)
All Share
65840.72
(-0.06)
Top 40
60383.05
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12634.86
(+1.41)
Industrial 25
89019.82
(+0.22)
Resource 10
62570.90
(-1.18)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo