1h ago

add bookmark

Mandela funeral scandal: Seven accused plead not guilty ahead of fraud trial

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Sindiswa Gomba in court
Sindiswa Gomba in court
PHOTO: Malibongwe Dayimani/News24
  • Seven people accused of defrauding the Buffalo City Metro to the tune of R10 million have pleaded not guilty.
  • It is alleged that they pretended the funds were meant for the 2013 funeral of late president Nelson Mandela.
  • Their trial is expected to start on Monday.

Seven people accused of swindling the Buffalo City Metro out of R10 million, and pretending the funds were meant for the 2013 funeral of late president Nelson Mandela, have pleaded not guilty to fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).

"All the accused have pleaded not guilty, and on Monday, the prosecution will lead its first oral evidence, [and] the whole term, which will end on 10 June, has been set aside for this trial," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Sindiswa Gomba with co-accused Zukiswa Ncitha in c
Axed Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba (right) chatting to co-accused Zukiswa Ncitha, who is the former mayor of Buffalo City Metro, and their lawyer, advocate Michael Maseti.

The trial of suspended ANC Amatole regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo; former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele; former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha; former deputy mayor Themba Tinta; former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba; and the municipality's former supply chain manager, Thembelani Sali is expected to be heard in the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho.

READ | Mandela funeral scandal: Buffalo City stops paying legal fees of 4 former senior councillors

It is alleged that the accused acted with a common purpose to defraud and manipulate municipal procurement processes. They allegedly manipulated the situation, so that the funds could be used for other purposes than what they were approved for.

In January, advocate Mike Maseti told Judge Igna Stretch in the High Court in East London that his instructing law firm had withdrawn from representing Simon-Ndzele, Ncitha, Gomba and Sali after the metro's decision to stop paying their legal bills

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane fired Gomba on 18 February after she was charged.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeastern capeeast londoncrimepoliticscourtsfraud
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5591 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2355 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
18.91
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
15.78
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,947.22
0.0%
Silver
24.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,425.03
0.0%
Platinum
979.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,747
+1.1%
All Share
74,776
+1.0%
Resource 10
83,076
+3.6%
Industrial 25
79,905
-0.1%
Financial 15
17,170
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo