Mandela statues beacon of hope for impoverished - Ramaphosa at unveiling in Eastern Cape

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to emulate Nelson Mandela's good deeds.

The government unveiled two statues of Madiba on Tuesday as part of Mandela Day celebrations.

Ramaphosa described the statues as beacons of hope to the marginalised suffering from poverty and underdevelopment.

Monuments, statues, and museums have a key role to play in the political and cultural life of any country as they are a means of giving recognition to those who suffered hardship, repression, exile, or death in pursuit of universal ideals such as human freedom.

Those were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa who delivered the keynote address at the unveiling of two statues of Nelson Mandela in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

This formed part of Mandela Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Mandela, the nation's first democratically elected black president, was born in Qunu Village, Mthatha, on 18 July 1918.

The former president died peacefully aged 95 on 5 December 2013.

The unveiling of the statue was one of a series of events lined up by the government to celebrate and preserve Mandela's legacy.

The unveiling was an idea that was conceptualised in 2021 by the Eastern Cape Provincial Heritage Resource Agency, Mandela family, Nelson Mandela Museum and Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. The entities held public consultations over the idea. Ramaphosa unveiled the statues in Mthatha's Bhunga Building and Mandela's birthplace of Qunu Village. The sculptures depict Madiba in his roles as a statesman and a traditionalist, respectively. Ramaphosa said: "These statues of Madiba are beacons of hope to individuals and communities that are still suffering from the evils of marginalisation, and the scourges of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment." He added they were meant to remind everyone of their duty to do what they could to make the world a better place. Ramaphosa called on the people of Qunu to protect and look after the statues of memorialisation and commemoration. He lauded Madiba for building bridges of peace, and mobilised people of the world to fight against social injustice and oppression. Ramaphosa urged the nation to emulate Madiba's good deeds. This statue should serve as reminder to those of us elected to serve the South African people that we must redouble our efforts to build a better South Africa that leaves no one behind. He thanked Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, and members of the family for agreeing to collaborate with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture on the statues project. Earlier in the day, the Eastern Cape government handed over a library to Zingisa Comprehensive School. The provincial government had swiftly responded to cries from the school, Ramaphosa said.

Monuments of Madiba can be found across the world, including in Palestine, the UK, Seychelles, Senegal, Cuba, the US, Brazil, China, and France.