Mandisa Maya pledges full support to Zondo after appointment as Chief Justice

accreditation
Compiled by Jenni Evans
Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla
  • Mandisa Maya congratulated Raymond Zondo on his appointment as Chief Justice. 
  • She thanked everyone who supported her candidature. 
  • Cyril Ramaphosa nominated Maya for the position of Deputy Chief Justice. 

The president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya, congratulated Justice Raymond Zondo on his promotion to Chief Justice. 

In a public statement issued on her behalf, Maya offered her "full support" to Zondo. 

"Furthermore, [SCA] President Maya has full confidence in Justice Zondo as a leader in the Judiciary and has no doubt that the contribution he will continue to make in our jurisprudence and administration of justice will strengthen and move the South African Judiciary forward.

"[SCA] President Maya expresses her gratitude to everyone who supported her candidature, formally and informally, for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa."

News24 reported last week that Zondo said Maya was one of the first people to call and congratulate him.

SANDTON, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 04: Acting Chief
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated Maya to be considered for the position of Deputy Chief Justice. 

At the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews for the post of Chief Justice, Maya was recommended to Ramaphosa.

READ | 'We are here for the country' - Zondo says he and Maya will support each other in leading judiciary

Maya was among four nominees, who made the cut from an initial list of 500 names submitted by the public, after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired.  

The other three candidates were Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. 

News24 previously reported that Maya was the first woman in South African history to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice. 

Maya, though, did not take kindly to being asked whether the country is ready for a female Chief Justice. 

"I don't think it's a proper question to ask, because it implies all sorts of negative things," Maya told the JSC. "But the short answer is: South Africa has always been ready to have a female Chief Justice."

Maya will still have to go through the interview process for the Deputy Chief Justice position. 

