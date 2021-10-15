Mandla Msibi to spend 4 more days behind bars as he waits on bail decision

Dismissed Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi and his co-accused will spend four more days in custody, awaiting the outcome of their bail application.



Msibi, Njabulo Mkhonto and Anele Mnisi were arrested following an incident on 22 August, where two people were shot and killed in Nelspruit.

The third victim, Sfiso Mpila, survived the shooting, but Dingane Ngwenya and Sindela Sipho Lubisi died of their wounds.

On Wednesday, there was drama when the trio's bail hearing was adjourned following claims of a bomb inside the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court. The building was evacuated and the hearing continued on Thursday.

On Thursday, Warrant Officer Boy Bhila pleaded with the court to deny bail to the applicants, saying their release would spark violence in the province.

Msibi was on Tuesday dismissed as MEC, with immediate effect, by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane.

At the time of the murder, Msibi was the MEC of Agriculture, Rural Development, Land and Environmental Affairs in Mpumalanga.

Judgment on the trio's bail application is expected on 19 October.

