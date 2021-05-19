Mangaung protest called off after agreement reached

By late on Tuesday evening, one of the Mangaung Community Concern (MCC) leaders, Lilly Tsoeu, told News24 an agreement had been reached.

Protesters used burning tyres, stones and debris to block several roads, while several businesses were looted.

Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela said the meeting had deliberated on the key concerns raised by the various stakeholders, including the lack of service delivery.

The protest in the Free State, which saw 19 people arrested, has been suspended after the Mangaung Community Concern (MCC) leadership and Premier Sefora Ntombela reached an agreement.

It will bind all stakeholders, outline all areas of concern and timeframes for implementation as well as monitoring.

By late Tuesday evening, one of the MCC's leaders, Lilly Tsoeu, told News24 Ntombela had agreed to sign the agreement on Wednesday.

"The shutdown has been suspended. The premier agreed to sign an agreement at 10am, the people who have been looting and breaking in at the shops must stop with immediate effect," she said.

Since the protest started, reports of public violence and looting of shops as well as the hijacking of vehicles emerged.

The police had deployed additional resources to various areas to try and restore calm.

[DEVELOPING] Angry residents 'shut down' Mangaung over lack of service delivery , land , business and job opportunities. #mangaungshutdown#fscentralnews #BeyondTheNews pic.twitter.com/cdZQkPmNtg — Free State Central News (@fscentralnews) May 17, 2021

Protesters used burning tyres, stones and debris to block several roads, while a 15-year old boy was killed on Monday.

Tsoeu said they did not condone the violence.



"We never asked people to break the shops of people. We never requested it. There is a viral [clip] of a woman asking people not to stop with the protest; she is not part of us. People are taking advantage of and misleading people."

The MCC labelled the Mangaung municipality dysfunctional and raised concerns after it failed to keep its promise to decrease the unemployment rate in the area.

It said the municipality had failed to serve the community.

Ntombela said the meeting had deliberated on the key concerns raised by various stakeholders, including the lack of service delivery, access to business opportunities and the sound management of municipal affairs.

"We agree that issues raised by the leaders of our community are genuine and must be looked into as a matter of urgency. The state of our municipality is not at the desired level, and that is precisely why the provincial government has intervened. We are all in agreement that we want a functional municipality, and we can achieve that if we join hands and work together."

She pleaded for calm to be restored to the area following the shutdown.

"The meeting further agreed to urge our people to remain calm and allow this important agreement, which will be circulated, to be implemented. Furthermore, the meeting urged all our people to suspend the shutdown and allow the binding agreement to be implemented."