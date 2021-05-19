8m ago

add bookmark

Mangaung protests: SALGA calls for calm and restraint amid violent protests

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Residents burn vehicles and tyres during a protest. Photo Credit: (Gallo Images/Volksbald/Mlungisi Louw)
Residents burn vehicles and tyres during a protest. Photo Credit: (Gallo Images/Volksbald/Mlungisi Louw)
  • SALGA has called for calm and restraint in Mangaung amid violent protests that started on Sunday.
  • Dozens of incidents of alleged public violence, theft, vehicle hijackings and business robberies have been reported. 
  • It is alleged residents were protesting against poor service delivery in the metro. 

The SA Local Government Association (SALGA) has called for calm and restraint in Mangaung amid the violent protests that have already led to the arrests of 70 people for looting and public violence.

In a statement on Wednesday, SALGA expressed deep concern at the events unfolding in the Free State municipality.

"As the national membership body of South African municipalities, SALGA acknowledges the complexity of grievances raised by concerned residents and also respects the right to peaceful protest in accordance with Section 17 of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa," the statement read.

"However, we urge disaffected Mangaung residents to engage in peaceful and lawful protest action. Media reports of public violence and the looting of shops run by small business owners are simply untenable."

READ | Mangaung residents demand municipality rectify its 'dysfunctional' management

SALGA said disaffected residents have the responsibility of exercising their rights in a manner that did not prevent, hinder nor restrict the rights of others.

The body urged residents not to take their frustrations out on municipal infrastructure, which negatively impacted the delivery of basic services and amenities to the most vulnerable communities.

"SALGA, therefore, calls for calm, restraint and expresses hope that the ongoing protest action in the metro comes to a speedy and amicable end.

"SALGA will continue to monitor the situation while standing ready to assist the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in finding solutions to service delivery-related challenges in the metro."

Arrests

News24 earlier reported 70 people had been arrested so far in connection with the protests that saw the looting of shops and the death of a teenager.

The protests, which started on Sunday evening in an apparent attempt to shut down Mangaung, resulted in dozens of incidents of alleged public violence, theft, vehicle hijackings and business robberies.

READ | Mangaung protests: 70 arrested for public violence and looting of foreign-owned shops

According to police, many of the looted shops, some of which were also severely damaged in the past 24 hours, were foreign-owned.

"The police deployed in Mangaung to manage disruptive actions made additional arrests in the past 24 hours," said police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Makhele added there were flare-up protests in other parts of the Free State, including Soutpan, Dewetsdorp and Zastron.

"In [the] Zastron protests, about 20 people were arrested … for public violence and looting which took place at foreign nationals' shops as well."

Meanwhile, the man arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, where he was granted bail of R1 000.

Abel Lefu Letsela, 57, has been charged with culpable homicide.

News24 previously reported the teenager was killed during an incident where a group of protesters had attacked a warehouse in Dr Belcher Road, Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ | Security guard accused of killing teen during Mangaung protests granted bail

Letsela, a security guard, was alone on duty at the time and allegedly fired a shot in an attempt to scare and disperse the mob. The teenager was hit and died on the scene.

The case was postponed to 9 June for further investigation.

Incident

In a separate incident on the same day, a 41-year-old manager of Mangaung Metro Solid Waste, who was on his way to work, was allegedly stopped and hijacked by three men in a silver Isuzu bakkie, police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said.

"Three males from the bakkie approached him, and one-pointed [at] him with a firearm and instructed him to get out of the vehicle. They then drove away with his BMW, and after a few minutes, the vehicle was recovered burnt [in] MacKenzie Street. A case of hijacking has been registered for further investigation," Makhele added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bloemfonteinmangaungprotests
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
4% - 1690 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
16% - 6711 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
80% - 34143 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,885.09
+0.8%
Silver
27.99
-0.7%
Palladium
2,877.00
-1.0%
Platinum
1,201.50
-1.8%
Brent Crude
68.71
-1.1%
Top 40
59,777
-2.3%
All Share
65,856
-2.1%
Resource 10
67,666
-4.4%
Industrial 25
82,913
-1.0%
Financial 15
12,620
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21138.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo