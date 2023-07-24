Mangosuthu Buthelezi hospitalised for routine check-up, says spokesperson

IFP founder and traditional Zulu prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, 94, was hospitalised for a routine check-up and is not critically ill, said his spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe, on Monday.

Van der Merwe responded to rumours about Buthelezi's health, saying he was hospitalised for prolonged back pain.

He had a minor procedure to relieve the pain.

"Although he was discharged, he needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery."

She urged Buthelezi's supporters to allow him privacy as he recuperates.

"The nation will be kept abreast as and when necessary. A request has been made that well-wishers refrain from visiting, as a speedy recovery depends on rest," she said.