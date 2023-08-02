1h ago

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's health further declines as post-surgery complications set in

accreditation
Nkosikhona Duma
Mangosuthu Buthelezi remains in hospital after his health worsened.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
PHOTO: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's health has worsened in hospital, according to his family.
  • The 94-year-old politician spent most of July getting medical care, in and out of hospital, due to back pain.
  • His family expressed confidence that he was receiving the appropriate medical care.

The health of IFP founder and traditional Zulu prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has worsened, his family said on Wednesday.

Early in July, the 94-year-old politician and traditional leader underwent a procedure for back pain management.

According to the family, the pain did not subside sufficiently, prompting his readmission to the hospital within a month.

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said: "He has since developed a complication and therefore remains in hospital at this stage to receive the necessary care.

"The duration of his hospital stay will depend on how fast his body can recover from the complication.

"On behalf of uMntwana wakwaPhindangene and the family, we wish to convey deepest appreciation for the many prayers, messages of support, well wishes and love that have been received."

Bhekuyise said the family was confident that the elderly politician was receiving appropriate medical care and urged well-wishers to give him time to rest and recover as he approaches his 95th birthday later in August.

Buthelezi, a known diabetic, has also been receiving medical treatment for high blood pressure.

News24 has previously reported that his worsening ill-health comes amid tension between him and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the running of the Ingonyama Trust, as well as increased public spats between his party and the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.


