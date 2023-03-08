25m ago

Mangosuthu University of Technology tightens security after former student leader shot dead

Marvin Charles
A former student was shot dead outside Mangosuthu University of Technology.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The Mangosuthu University of Technology confirmed the death of a former student.
  • He was shot outside the university's main campus. 
  • The university is on high alert to ensure the safety of staff and students. 

The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) confirmed the death of a former student, who was gunned down outside the main campus in Umlazi on Tuesday.

In a statement, the university said it was reeling with shock and disbelief "at the brazen nature of this shooting, which took place during the day".

"Although the shooting took place outside the university premises, the university is cooperating with South African Police Service investigators for any assistance that may be required from the university," it said. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 31-year-old man was sitting opposite the main gate when he was shot by two unknown people.

"The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle. The motive is unknown."

While police have not yet confirmed the man's identity, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal identified him as student activist, Xolani Ngema.

"Ngema was a former MUT student who served as a leader in several university organisations. He was dedicated to student growth until his life was cut short by ruthless criminals who shot him in broad daylight," said the DA's Nomfundo Khubone.

"His tragic murder comes just 14 days after another individual was gunned down in the same precinct."

The university said it had informed students that the counselling unit was available for trauma debriefing.

READ | Protesting Nehawu members accused of trying to remove injured child from ambulance in KZN

"The university wants to reiterate that MUT remains safe for staff and students. Security remains tight and on high alert to ensure the safety of staff, students and the university community."

The university said it was concerned about the escalating murder and serious crime rates in South Africa - and urged people with information on the shooting to contact the police.

"MUT is encouraging staff and students to prioritise safety and to remain vigilant, even outside university premises," it added. 

Khubone called for increased police visibility in high-crime areas, like Umlazi and Inanda.

There have been no arrests and the circumstances around the shooting are not yet clear.

Since the start of the year, universities across the country have been rocked by student protests, largely over registration, student accommodation and financing.


mangosuthu university of technologykwazulu-nataldurbaneducationcrime and courts
