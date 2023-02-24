24 Feb

add bookmark

Manhunt after brazen cash-in-transit heist in Germiston

accreditation
Tshepiso Motloung
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The scene after a cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng.
The scene after a cash-in-transit heist in Gauteng.
Supplied
  • The police are investigating a brazen cash-in-transit robbery on the M2 near Germiston, in which an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
  • The heist occurred in Heriotdale on Thursday night.
  • The robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a Mercedes-Benz and Ford Ranger.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of at least five armed robbers who staged a daring cash-in-transit robbery on the M2 near Germiston on Thursday.

They stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The heist took place on the M2 east between the Lower Germiston bridge and Geldenhuys interchange in Heriotdale while the cash van was transporting money from Ormonde to a base in Germiston.

The incident left four security guards in hospital. Two of them were injured when the cash van overturned, while the other two were shot by the suspects.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the cash van was escorted by two armed guards in another security vehicle.

"After passing the Cleveland off-ramp, their vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the bakkie lost control and the vehicle overturned. The driver and crew were taken out and disarmed."

Mathe said at the same time, a Toyota Fortuner rammed the escort bakkie into a barrier.

READ | 'It could've been me': Bodyguard recounts finding woman, protector shot outside Bedfordview crèche

"The Toyota Fortuner caught fire and completely burnt out [the vehicles that were involved] in the collision. The drivers escaped unharmed but the crew [members] were shot in both their legs and disarmed."

Mathe said the robbers fired several shots into the air to scare off people.

"The robbers then used explosives to open the money boxes and fled with an undisclosed amount of money."

The police said the suspects robbed the security guards of a CZ pistol, a 9mm Glock and an R5 assault rifle.

The guards in the bakkie sustained head injuries while the crew in the escorting vehicle were shot.

All the injured were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said the EMPD Freeway Unit was first on the scene and was later joined by the police and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

Mathe said the robbers fled in a Mercedes-Benz and a Ford Ranger.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3924 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 7906 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1197 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.01
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
909.44
0.0%
Palladium
1,403.35
0.0%
Gold
1,811.08
0.0%
Silver
20.76
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
70,885
-2.9%
All Share
76,938
-2.7%
Resource 10
65,295
-4.6%
Industrial 25
102,808
-2.3%
Financial 15
16,348
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

30m ago

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

13h ago

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo