Manhunt for Cape Town cash-in-transit heist gunmen after driver killed in hail of bullets

Gunmen ambushed a cash-in-transit team in a pre-dawn attack on a small shopping centre.

Sources said the guards were overwhelmed in a hail of bullets.

The guard driving the van died after attempting to flee, but crashed into a nearby house instead.

A security guard died in a hail of gunfire before dawn at a Cape Town shopping centre on Thursday.



The Western Cape police commissioner's office said a manhunt was under way for gunmen who opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle at a retail centre in Welgelegen in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

The ambush took place at around 06:45. The security guard had been waiting for colleagues to fetch cash from a store in the centre. The driver was shot, and then apparently tried to make a getaway.

Instead, he crashed through the garage of a nearby residential home. The cash-in-transit van came to a standstill after smashing deep into the home's double garage.

He was understood to have sustained many bullet wounds, and died of his injuries.

Back at the shopping centre, another guard was shot and wounded at the entrance to the store.

The killers fled in two vehicles with a "substantial amount of cash" – a black Opel Corsa, stolen in Khayelitsha in June, and a white VW Golf GTI.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.

