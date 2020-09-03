1h ago

add bookmark

Manhunt for Cape Town cash-in-transit heist gunmen after driver killed in hail of bullets

Murray Williams
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential home in Welgelegen, Cape Town, after a wounded security guard tried to flee an ambush.
A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential home in Welgelegen, Cape Town, after a wounded security guard tried to flee an ambush.
Supplied
  • Gunmen ambushed a cash-in-transit team in a pre-dawn attack on a small shopping centre.
  • Sources said the guards were overwhelmed in a hail of bullets.
  • The guard driving the van died after attempting to flee, but crashed into a nearby house instead.

A security guard died in a hail of gunfire before dawn at a Cape Town shopping centre on Thursday.

The Western Cape police commissioner's office said a manhunt was under way for gunmen who opened fire on a cash-in-transit vehicle at a retail centre in Welgelegen in Cape Town's northern suburbs.

The ambush took place at around 06:45. The security guard had been waiting for colleagues to fetch cash from a store in the centre. The driver was shot, and then apparently tried to make a getaway.

READ | Man accused of taking part in CIT van robbery dies in hospital

Instead, he crashed through the garage of a nearby residential home. The cash-in-transit van came to a standstill after smashing deep into the home's double garage.

A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential h
A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential home in Welgelegen, Cape Town, after a wounded security guard tried to flee an ambush.
A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential h
A cash-in-transit van smashed into a residential home in Welgelegen, Cape Town, after a wounded security guard tried to flee an ambush.

He was understood to have sustained many bullet wounds, and died of his injuries.

Back at the shopping centre, another guard was shot and wounded at the entrance to the store.

The killers fled in two vehicles with a "substantial amount of cash" – a black Opel Corsa, stolen in Khayelitsha in June, and a white VW Golf GTI.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
No pupils were injured following a cash-in-transit heist outside Gauteng school
One of SA's most wanted CIT robbers arrested after foiled heist in Pretoria
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 296 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 56 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 847 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
24% - 377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
22.23
(+0.91)
ZAR/EUR
19.80
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.44)
Gold
1933.19
(-0.58)
Silver
27.06
(-1.63)
Platinum
901.00
(-0.44)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2301.00
(+3.43)
All Share
55149.89
(-1.27)
Top 40
50972.29
(-1.37)
Financial 15
9498.53
(-2.12)
Industrial 25
75471.63
(-0.79)
Resource 10
54795.81
(-1.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep 2020

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo