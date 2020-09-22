1h ago

add bookmark

Manhunt for killers following 'brutal' murder of woman, 80, at Polokwane retirement home

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jacoba "Jakkie" Grobler
Jacoba "Jakkie" Grobler
PHOTO: Supplied via Netwerk24

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for what they described as the "brutal killing" of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found in her house at the Koraal retirement village in Polokwane.

Jacoba "Jakkie" Grobler's body was found on Monday at about 11:00, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the house and found the deceased, who stays alone, and severely assaulted her.

"The victim's body was found by her friend and the police were called. On arrival, the police found the deceased lying on the bed with open wounds which might have possibly been caused by a blunt object. The deceased's laptop and cellphone are missing," Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented to track down the killers.

Cases of murder and house robbery have been opened and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the killers has been requested to contact Brigadier James Esbach on 082 576 0743 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Limpopo cops still hunting for suspects 8 years after pensioner was robbed of R100K
Man gets 18 years for murder of elderly Limpopo man
Bodies of elderly Northern Cape parents found after farm attack
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3984 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 666 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1772 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.85
(-0.59)
ZAR/GBP
21.55
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.12
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1901.50
(-0.78)
Silver
24.13
(-3.43)
Platinum
883.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2269.00
(-0.74)
All Share
53320.18
(+0.00)
Top 40
49213.34
(+0.12)
Financial 15
9334.71
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
71737.24
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53770.71
(-0.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo