Manhunt for killers following 'brutal' murder of woman, 80, at Polokwane retirement home

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for those responsible for what they described as the "brutal killing" of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found in her house at the Koraal retirement village in Polokwane.

Jacoba "Jakkie" Grobler's body was found on Monday at about 11:00, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that the suspects entered the house and found the deceased, who stays alone, and severely assaulted her.

"The victim's body was found by her friend and the police were called. On arrival, the police found the deceased lying on the bed with open wounds which might have possibly been caused by a blunt object. The deceased's laptop and cellphone are missing," Mojapelo said.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has instructed that a 72-hour activation plan be implemented to track down the killers.

Cases of murder and house robbery have been opened and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the killers has been requested to contact Brigadier James Esbach on 082 576 0743 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.



